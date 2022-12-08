CVI Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

CVI Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,615 shares during the period. Ares Acquisition comprises 0.7% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.76% of Ares Acquisition worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 85.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,684,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,962,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AAC stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

