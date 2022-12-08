CVI Holdings LLC Has $262,000 Position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW)

CVI Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 747,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,420 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microvast were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Microvast by 42.2% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 2,300,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 682,597 shares in the last quarter.

Microvast Price Performance

Shares of MVSTW stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

