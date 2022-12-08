CVI Holdings LLC Has $262,000 Position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW)

CVI Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 747,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,420 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microvast were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Microvast by 42.2% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 2,300,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 682,597 shares in the last quarter.
Microvast Price Performance
Shares of MVSTW stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microvast (MVSTW)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVSTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.