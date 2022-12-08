CVI Holdings LLC Invests $495,000 in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.50% of ClimateRock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in ClimateRock during the second quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ClimateRock during the second quarter worth approximately $6,429,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClimateRock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRC opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. ClimateRock has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

