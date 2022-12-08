CVI Holdings LLC Sells 22,658 Shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

CVI Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,658 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWSM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $640,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 416,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 216,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 54.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,220,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,436 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256,441 shares in the last quarter.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JWSM stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

