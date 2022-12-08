CVI Holdings LLC Takes $3 Million Position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 2.01% of Evergreen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGR. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergreen during the second quarter worth $206,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen during the second quarter worth about $1,996,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evergreen during the second quarter worth approximately $9,900,000. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergreen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGR opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Evergreen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

