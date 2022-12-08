CVI Holdings LLC Takes $962,000 Position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $58,665,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at $21,685,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at $17,329,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at about $14,670,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth about $9,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gores Holdings IX stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

