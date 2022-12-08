CVI Holdings LLC Takes Position in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Genesis Unicorn Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter worth $1,306,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,576,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Price Performance

GENQ opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Company Profile

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

