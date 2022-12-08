DA Davidson Weighs in on Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of TSE:HUT opened at C$1.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.54. The stock has a market cap of C$284.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.30 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

