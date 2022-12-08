Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) to “Outperform”

Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Weichai Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Weichai Power has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

