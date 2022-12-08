Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) to “Outperform”

Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Weichai Power Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Weichai Power has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About Weichai Power
