DAO Maker Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $109.88 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00005140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $109.88 million and $585,005.90 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

