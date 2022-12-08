Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 44,632 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,632 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in LendingClub by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 315,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth $431,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 38.4% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 171,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in LendingClub by 716.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $4,063,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Price Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $9.48 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $996.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

