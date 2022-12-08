Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 529.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 3.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 819,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 734,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KAII opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

