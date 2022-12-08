Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1,603.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 120.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

