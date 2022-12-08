Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $923,000 Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 894,850.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,794 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of InvenTrust Properties worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $3,426,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $4,207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $3,377,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $157,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.43%.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.