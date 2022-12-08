Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $896,000 in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 163,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MultiPlan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 110,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. MultiPlan Co. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,891.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MultiPlan

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.