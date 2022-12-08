Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 4,866 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 42.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

OMF stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

