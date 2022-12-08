Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $1.11 Million Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 113,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVSC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 651,558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,399,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 399,728 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth $3,408,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 255,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KVSC stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

