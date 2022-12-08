Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $564,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $185,000.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $15.98 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

