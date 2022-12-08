Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Matthew Jacobson Buys 122,910 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson bought 122,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.07 per share, with a total value of $8,612,303.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Jacobson acquired 19,702 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,387,414.84.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $186.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,001,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

