Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stake Lowered by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 448,706 shares during the period. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment makes up about 4.9% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned about 2.17% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $34,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, SVP Les Lehner acquired 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $398,772.74. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,467.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Les Lehner bought 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $398,772.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,467.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830 in the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,296. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

