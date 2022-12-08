Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 7.4 %
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80.
In other news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Tony Wehner purchased 14,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 122,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,882.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830 over the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
