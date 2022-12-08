DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $258,826.44 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is dbc.team.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

