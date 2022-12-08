DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.89 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $17,107.79 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00450411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022552 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001202 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018452 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

