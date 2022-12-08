Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Reaches $0.0639 on Top Exchanges

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $63.89 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.06367783 USD and is down -11.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,615,007.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

