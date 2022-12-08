Dell Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

Dell Technologies has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.99. 3,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,309. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 596,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 48.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

