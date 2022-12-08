Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

Dell Technologies has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

DELL opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 596,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,390,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.