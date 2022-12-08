Delphia USA Inc. Acquires 8,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,021,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,128,780 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

