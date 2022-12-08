Delphia USA Inc. Acquires 985 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

