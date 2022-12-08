Delphia USA Inc. Acquires New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WPC opened at $79.06 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 168.25%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.