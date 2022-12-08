Delphia USA Inc. Buys Shares of 2,579 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $170.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $193.85.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.