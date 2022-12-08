Delphia USA Inc. Increases Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 11.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Owens & Minor by 50.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 98.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $49.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Bank of America lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.