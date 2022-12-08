Delphia USA Inc. Invests $245,000 in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of JRVR opened at $22.50 on Thursday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.58%.

In other news, Director Kirstin Gould bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,026.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

