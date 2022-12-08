Delphia USA Inc. Invests $266,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

