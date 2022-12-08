Delphia USA Inc. Invests $295,000 in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 327,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 60,162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,906,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJI opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

