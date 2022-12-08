Delphia USA Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69.

Insider Activity

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNVR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.