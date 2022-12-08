Delphia USA Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Delphia USA Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COUP opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $176.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

