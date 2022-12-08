Delphia USA Inc. Takes Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

In other Earthstone Energy news, insider Cypress Investments, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,503,891.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Earthstone Energy news, insider Cypress Investments, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,503,891.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $707,738.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,899.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock valued at $99,905,738. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 26.98%. Research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

