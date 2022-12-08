Delphia USA Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc. owned about 0.11% of Olympic Steel worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 47.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 244.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Olympic Steel stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $634.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.80 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

