Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Director Glenda E. Hood Purchases 1,500 Shares

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) Director Glenda E. Hood acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $19,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $155,974.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

