Dero (DERO) Market Cap Achieves $49.82 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00022585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $49.82 million and approximately $69,869.58 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,847.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00457289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022515 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00855156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00111050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00648228 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00242653 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,093,846 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

