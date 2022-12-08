Dero Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Dero coin can now be bought for $3.83 or 0.00022777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $50.20 million and approximately $73,564.71 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,831.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00452518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022475 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00857447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00111164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.96 or 0.00647354 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00241997 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,094,555 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

