Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $74.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

