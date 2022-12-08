Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLAKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.95) to €9.50 ($10.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. AlphaValue raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.42) to €8.50 ($8.95) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

