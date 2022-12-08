DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 14,700 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Price Performance

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.