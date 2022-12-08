DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Announces None Dividend of $0.06

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

DRH stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

