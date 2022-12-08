DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading 7.6% Higher

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $29.91. 12,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,231,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.
DOCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.
