Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Down 2.4%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.98. 309,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,479,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 768.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 327,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 150.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 250,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $3,357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $1,207,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

