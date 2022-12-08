Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.70 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 123.70 ($1.51). Approximately 995,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,572,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.40 ($1.52).

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £983.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.84.

Diversified Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -0.50%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

