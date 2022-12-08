Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

BEVFF stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $314.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.13.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

