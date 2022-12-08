Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Holdings Increased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 689,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,070 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Docebo were worth $19,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Docebo by 21.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,798,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at $4,755,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth $394,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.36 and a beta of 1.65. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

